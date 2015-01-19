FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK hedge fund boss faces jail after $536 mln fraud conviction
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

UK hedge fund boss faces jail after $536 mln fraud conviction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Magnus Peterson, founder of failed hedge fund Weavering, was found guilty of fraud-related offences by a London court on Monday, Britain’s Serious Fraud Office said, and faces up to 10 years in jail.

Peterson has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Jan. 23, a spokewoman for the prosecutor said.

After a 12-week trial that tested the jury’s grasp of financial wizardry, 51-year-old Magnus Peterson was found guilty of eight fraud and forgery-related offences over a six-year period that cost investors $536 million. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Carolyn Cohn; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.