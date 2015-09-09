FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Robbins' Glenview Capital down 5.5 pct in August - source
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 9, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

Robbins' Glenview Capital down 5.5 pct in August - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hedge fund billionaire Larry Robbins’s Glenview Capital lost 5.5 percent in August, leaving the fund down 2.8 percent for the year to date, an investor in the fund said on Wednesday.

Robbins has been making big bets on healthcare companies, including insurer Humana Inc and healthcare services company Tenet Healthcare Corp, and is the latest in a string of high-profile managers stung by last month’s market turmoil.

A spokesman for Glenview declined to comment.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.