Robbins' Glenview Capital down 5.5 pct in August - source

BOSTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hedge fund billionaire Larry Robbins’s Glenview Capital lost 5.5 percent in August, leaving the fund down 2.8 percent for the year to date, an investor in the fund said on Wednesday.

Robbins has been making big bets on healthcare companies, including insurer Humana Inc and healthcare services company Tenet Healthcare Corp, and is the latest in a string of high-profile managers stung by last month’s market turmoil.

A spokesman for Glenview declined to comment.