Hedge fund exit requests hit two-year low in January
#Hedge Funds - Americas
January 23, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Hedge fund exit requests hit two-year low in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Investor requests to take out money from hedge funds are down more this month than in January last year, data from SS&C portfolios showed on Thursday.

Though redemptions tend to drop every January because many investors rebalance their portfolios in December, the SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator -- a snapshot of withdrawal requests expressed as a percentage of assets under administration -- dropped to 2.49 percent, compared with 2.67 percent last January and 5.87 percent last month.

This month’s investor redemption notifications were the lowest since January 2013, the data showed.

The index is compiled by fund administrator SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc and based on data provided by its fund clients, who represent about 10 percent of the assets invested in the hedge fund sector.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
