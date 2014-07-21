FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund exit requests drop to six-month low in July
#Funds News
July 21, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge fund exit requests drop to six-month low in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Investor demand to pull money out from hedge funds dropped to a six-month low in July, following portfolio adjustments during the previous month, data released on Monday showed.

The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a monthly snapshot of hedge fund clients giving notice to withdraw their cash expressed as a percentage of assets under administration, fell to 3.15 percent in July from 4.8 percent in June and the lowest since January.

“July’s forward redemptions decreased by over 1 percent, but remain in line with historical averages,” said Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive officer, SS&C Technologies.

Exit requests typically declined at the start of every quarter, the data showed.

The index is compiled by fund administrator SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc and is based on data provided by its fund clients, which represent about 10 percent of the assets invested in the hedge fund sector, or about $300 billion. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
