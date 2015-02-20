FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund exit requests rise in Feb from year-ago levels-study
February 20, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge fund exit requests rise in Feb from year-ago levels-study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Investor requests to withdraw money from hedge funds rose this month compared with February 2014, data from SS&C portfolios showed on Friday.

The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a snapshot of withdrawal requests expressed as a percentage of assets under administration, rose to 3.64 percent from 3.38 percent last February and 2.49 percent last month.

The index is compiled by fund administrator SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc and based on data provided by its fund clients, who represent about 10 percent of the assets invested in the hedge fund sector. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by David Holmes)

