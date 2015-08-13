FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fund of hedge funds Gottex says CFO to leave in November
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Fund of hedge funds Gottex says CFO to leave in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Gottex Fund Management Holdings said on Thursday its chief financial officer Timothy Roniger will leave in November and the fund of hedge funds firm is looking for his successor.

The announcement follows Joachim Gottschalk, founder of Gottex, resigning as chief executive officer and an executive director last month.

The firm has appointed Arpad Busson as executive chairman of Gottex and is in the process of identifying a new chief executive officer. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar)

