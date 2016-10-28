FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greenlight sells profitable Vodafone, Evonik stakes -letter
October 28, 2016

Greenlight sells profitable Vodafone, Evonik stakes -letter

Lawrence Delevingne

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital sold out of its profitable stock holdings in UK telecommunications company Vodafone Group Plc and German chemical business Evonik Industries AG, according to a letter sent to investors Friday and seen by Reuters.

The letter also noted that the hedge fund firm had established a new "medium-sized long position" in an unnamed utility sector company over the third quarter.

A spokesman for New York-based Greenlight declined to comment.

Greenlight's funds returned 3.4 percent net of fees in the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date net return to 3.8 percent, both below stock market benchmarks. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
