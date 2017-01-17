FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greenlight's Einhorn sticks with what he likes, raises stake in GM
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
January 17, 2017 / 5:25 PM / 7 months ago

Greenlight's Einhorn sticks with what he likes, raises stake in GM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.

In a letter to Greenlight clients dated Monday and seen by Reuters, the firm said it feels it is well positioned for 2017. "The post-Great Recession easy money policies have been good for Wall Street but bad for Main Street," the letter said. "It's possible that the TP (Trump Presidency) reverses these policies, which would be good for Main Street but rough on Wall Street."

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bill Trott

