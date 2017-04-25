Greenlight adds new longs, closes some shorts, calls GM battle "tough"

BOSTON, April 25 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Greenlight Capital, now pressuring carmaker General Motors to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday that it added three new long positions and exited several short positions.

It added bets on Conduent, Perrigo, and an unnamed European financial institution and said in a letter seen by Reuters that it lost money on bets against three Canadian banks. It called the battle with GM "a tough fight" but said "Fortunately, the math is on our side." (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)