FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund Greenlight details short bets, still likes Apple
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 25, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge fund Greenlight details short bets, still likes Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital told investors on Friday that it has short bets against supermarket chain Safeway Inc. and Questcor Pharmaceuticals which was is being taken over by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

The firm is also short cigarette maker Lorillard Inc. Martin Marietta Materials and said that Mallinckrodt might make for an “attractive short sale candidate” if the merger is completed.

Einhorn, whose comments on stocks are widely watched, also threw his weight behind long-time favorites Apple Inc. and Marvell Technology plus Micron Technology, saying they have “strong prospects and are undervalued.” (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.