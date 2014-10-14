Ex-Goldman, Noble trader's new hedge fund gains 11 pct in Sept.

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Guard Capital, a macro hedge fund firm launched by two former top traders at Goldman Sachs and Noble Group in August, gained 11.2 percent last month as its currency and interest rate bets paid off, a letter to investors obtained by Reuters showed.

The Guard Macro Master Fund, which bets mainly on the currency and interest rate markets, outperformed a 1.8 percent gain in the HFRI Macro Index in September.

The Hong Kong-based hedge fund firm was launched in August by Leland Lim, the former co-head of macro trading for Asia Pacific ex-Japan at Goldman Sachs, and Allan Bedwick, who was the head of macro trading in Asia for Noble Group. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)