Some big hedge funds' top 10 lists look a lot alike -data

BOSTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hedge funds often promise unusual portfolios that beat the market, but new data shows that some of the industry’s biggest firms’ top 10 stock picks bear striking resemblances to each other.

The same four holdings appear on the top 10 lists of John Paulson’s Paulson & Co and Nehal Chopra’s Ratan Capital, according to a report Symmetric IO released on Monday.

The data also showed Coatue Management had five of the same top 10 picks as Whale Rock Capital Management, and four listings in the top 10 list of Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine were also on Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global chart.

Representatives of the firms did not comment.

Symmetric, which tracks more than 1,000 hedge funds, calculated its findings based on their second-quarter U.S. stock holdings, which they reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 14.

“There is no obvious reason why these funds are in the same stock names, but identifying the fact that they are is very helpful to hedge fund investors,” said Symmetric Managing Director Sam Abbas. “Investors try to search out the best hedge funds, and suddenly they find that these firms are invested in the same top names.”

Such concentration can be harmful for any portfolio and has proven especially problematic in the last two months as markets have tumbled, leaving many big-name funds with heavy losses, industry analysts said.

Both Coatue, which is run by Philippe Laffont and specializes in media and technology, and Whale Rock have Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc, videogame publisher Electronic Arts Inc and online retailer Amazon.com Inc on their top 10.

Scott McLellan, who founded Marble Arch after working at Hound Partners, has Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, fuel card company FleetCor Technologies Inc and cable operator Charter Communications Inc in his top 10. So does Hound, although McLellan made the investments first, the data showed.

Despite similarities like these, Symmetric data found that overlap in stock names had shrunk in the second quarter from previous periods and was much lower than during the financial crisis.

“Overlap tends to increase when markets are doing crazy things and people pare back and concentrate in high-conviction names,” Abbas said.

Symmetric will calculate overlap in the third quarter, when fears about China’s growth roiled markets, later this year. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)