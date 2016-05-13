FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist investor TCI calls on Lower Saxony to 'step back' from board
May 13, 2016

Activist investor TCI calls on Lower Saxony to 'step back' from board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund TCI wants Volkswagen shareholder Lower Saxony, which has a 20 percent stake in the car manufacturer, to “step back” from its two seats on the 20-member supervisory board, a partner at the firm told Reuters.

TCI partner Ben Walker said he wants to see Lower Saxony immediately allow new management to introduce productivity and efficiency measures.

The $10 billion London-based hedge fund kicked off its campaign last Friday with a letter to VW in which it said it wanted a complete overhaul of the carmaker’s executive pay structure as part of a plan to boost performance. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)

