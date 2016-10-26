FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Tiger Management's Robertson bullish on Microsoft, Air Canada -CNBC
#Funds News
October 26, 2016 / 8:00 PM / 10 months ago

Tiger Management's Robertson bullish on Microsoft, Air Canada -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Julian Robertson, founder of hedge fund Tiger Management, told CNBC in an interview broadcast on Wednesday that he was bullish on the shares of Microsoft Corp and Air Canada.

Robertson praised Microsoft's management and cloud business, calling it a "great company." Tiger Management owned 403,000 Microsoft shares at the end of the second quarter, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

He called Air Canada well run and "very cheap," noting that it was trading at just three and a half times earnings. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
