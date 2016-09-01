FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ISS's Cernich, who made recommendations on proxy fights, leaves firm
September 1, 2016

ISS's Cernich, who made recommendations on proxy fights, leaves firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chris Cernich, who has been instrumental in determining the outcome of some of America's most hotly contested mergers and proxy contests as Head of Special Situations Reserach, has left advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services.

ISS said in an internal email, seen by Reuters on Thursday, that Cernich has "decided to pursue new opportunities outside of ISS" and that Cristiano Guerra was named the acting head of special situations research. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

