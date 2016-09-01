ISS's Cernich, who made recommendations on proxy fights, leaves firm

BOSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chris Cernich, who has been instrumental in determining the outcome of some of America's most hotly contested mergers and proxy contests as Head of Special Situations Reserach, has left advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services.

ISS said in an internal email, seen by Reuters on Thursday, that Cernich has "decided to pursue new opportunities outside of ISS" and that Cristiano Guerra was named the acting head of special situations research. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)