Hedge fund Jana Partners down 0.3 pct in April-source

BOSTON, May 1 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Jana Partners, which is pressuring Qualcomm Inc. to perform better, told investors that its flagship Jana Partners fund dipped 0.3 pct in April, a person familiar with the number said.

That leaves the fund up 1.1 percent for the year to date, lagging the Standard & Poor’s 1.9 percent gain.

Jana Partners started the year off in the red with a 4.6 percent drop and then recovered with 6.7 percent gain in February only to dip again in March and April.