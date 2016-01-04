FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jana Partners hedge fund ends 2015 down 5.4 pct -investor update
#Funds News
January 4, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Jana Partners hedge fund ends 2015 down 5.4 pct -investor update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners fund ended 2015 with a 5.4 percent loss, marking its first down year since 2011 and only the third time ever that the hedge fund lost money for the full year.

The loss came even after the fund finished the last month of the year with a 1.0 percent gain, an investor update seen by Reuters shows. December’s gain was not enough to wipe away several months of losses during the middle of the year.

Jana Partners, which has been in business since 2001, last had a down year in 2011 when the fund dipped 2.1 percent. Before that it lost 23.6 percent in 2008, when many hedge funds were in the red. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

