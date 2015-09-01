FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosenstein's Jana Partners fund down 4.3 percent in August-investor
#Earnings Season
September 1, 2015

Rosenstein's Jana Partners fund down 4.3 percent in August-investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein told investors that his Jana Partners fund lost 4.3 percent last month, joining a string of high profile managers bruised by last month’s stock market tumble, according to an investor.

For the year to-date, Jana Partners has lost 2.9 percent, the source said. The Jana Nirvana fund dropped even more, losing 6.6 percent in August, which leaves it down 4.3 percent for the year to date.

Most hedge fund managers are still compiling their month end numbers but for many August was a difficult month with heavy losses even though the declines were generally smaller than the Standard & Poor’s 500 drop of 6 percent.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
