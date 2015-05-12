FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund JAT Capital returning money to outside investors
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 12, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund JAT Capital returning money to outside investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Hedge fund JAT Capital Management is returning money to outside investors to restructure itself as a family office, a person familiar with the $1.7 billion firm said on Tuesday.

JAT, founded in 2007 by John Thaler, had become an industry darling after posting a 20 percent gain in 2009.

But it faced tougher times more recently, posting double-digit losses in 2012 and 2014.

Thaler, who focused on telecommunications, media and technology stocks, told investors this was the “right moment to take a break.”

Family offices tend to manage money only for an individual or a family.

Thaler’s firm joins a growing number of hedge funds that are closing their doors to outsiders as picking stocks becomes more difficult.

At the end of the first quarter, JAT’s biggest position was Time Warner Cable Inc, followed by Twitter Inc and Yahoo Inc.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

A spokeswoman for the firm declined to comment. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.