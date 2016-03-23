Hedge fund Kerrisdale shorts Sage Therapeutics, stock tumbles

BOSTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital on Wednesday said it has a short bet against pharmaceutical company Sage Therapeutics, arguing the company’s stock price should drop 75 percent because its experimental drug will likely fail a critical late stage study.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-base Sage is working on a drug to treat super refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), a common life-threatening neurologic disorder that occurs when seizures last more than five minutes or more than one seizure occurs in a five-minute period. Its stock dropped 14 percent at the start of trading. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)