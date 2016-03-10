Hedge fund Lansdowne Partners down across all strategies

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Lansdowne Partners is showing losses on all its funds up to the beginning of March following volatility in global markets so far in 2016, according to its performance statistics seen by Reuters.

Hedge funds globally had losses of 2.8 percent in the year to January 31, data from fund administrator SS&C GlobeOp <SSNC.O showed.

The performance data for Landsdowne, which has $21 billion in assets, showed that its Global Financials Fund had the biggest losses for the period ending March 4, with a loss of 18.8 percent.

Its Energy Dynamics Fund was down 1.9 percent over the same time period, while its flagship $12 billion fund, the Developed Markets Fund was down 7.9 percent.

Lansdowne’s European Equity Fund was down 11.9 percent and its Developed Markets Strategic Investment Fund was down 8.2 percent.

Landsdowne’s long-only funds were also down, with the European Long Only Fund losing 4.6 percent and the Developed Markets Long Only Funds down 5.6 percent.

A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.

Last year, all Landsdowne’s funds were in positive territory, with the flagship Developed Markets Fund up 16.9 percent, the European Equity Fund up 28.2 percent, the Energy Dynamics Fund returning 14.8 percent and the Global Financials Fund 1.8 percent, according to performance statistics seen by Reuters.

The Developed Markets Strategic Investment Fund returned 15.5 percent in 2015 while the European Long Only Fund was up 13.2 percent and the Developed Markets Long Only Fund returned 9.8 percent.