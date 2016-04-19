FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Canyon Capital analyst preps $150 mln credit hedge fund - sources
April 19, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Former Canyon Capital analyst preps $150 mln credit hedge fund - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Former Canyon Capital Advisors analyst Yunhee Yoo is opening her own credit hedge fund, Cascade Ridge Capital, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, and aims to launch in early 2017 with $150 million in assets.

Cascade, though primarily a credit strategy, will occasionally buy and borrow stocks, one source said. Yoo is joined by Mitchell McCullough, former president at equities-focused Two Ocean Capital, which was dissolved in July 2015. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
