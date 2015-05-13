REFILE-Marshall Wace to launch new 'black-box' trading strategy, MW Helium

(Fixes typographical error in final paragraph)

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Hedge fund firm Marshall Wace is to launch a new quantitative futures-based strategy, MW Helium.

Marshall Wace said on Wednesday it would merge an existing trading strategy with a five-strong team from 80 Capital LLP, led by Philippe Azoulay, which currently had around $100 million in assets under management, Marshall Wace said in a statement.

“The hedge fund industry is evolving and our belief is larger, better resourced firms running a diverse set of strategies are the ones which will thrive,” said Marshall Wace Chief Executive Ian Wace in the statement.

Marshall Wace was founded in 1997 by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace and currently has approximately $20 billion of predominantly equity long/short strategies under management, the company said.

The Helium Strategy was initially developed in 2012 by Deutsche Bank and then seeded with capital when 80 Capital was formed in 2013 using Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management’s Liquid Alternatives platform.

A quantitative trading strategy such as MW Helium will look to trade a number of futures strategies across a range of asset classes by using computer algorithms to capture small price anomalies. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)