More hedge funds went out of business during the third quarter-HFR

BOSTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - More hedge funds went out of business during the third quarter when sharp declines in energy prices and volatile stock moves weighed on performance, new data from industry tracking firm Hedge Fund Research show.

The firm found that 257 funds shut down between July and September compared with 200 that went out of business in the previous quarter. During the first nine months of 2015, 674 funds liquidated compared with 661 during the first three quarters of 2014.

Despite the market turmoil, more funds also set up during the third quarter with 269 launched, compared with 252 started during the second quarter. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)