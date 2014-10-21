FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Loeb's hedge fund Third Point bets on eBay, Amgen, Alibaba, exits Sony
October 21, 2014 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

Loeb's hedge fund Third Point bets on eBay, Amgen, Alibaba, exits Sony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb told investors on Tuesday that his firm Third Point has made new bets on eBay Inc and Alibaba Group Holdings while exiting other names including Sony Corp.

The firm, which has returned an average 17.5 percent per year to investors, wrote in its quarterly letter that it feels biotech firm Amgen has “all the hallmarks of a hidden value situation.”

“We believe the obscured fundamental value and investor skepticism that have led to Amgen’s valuation discount can be easily unlocked,” the firm said in the letter which was seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Diane Craft

