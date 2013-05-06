Loeb's Third Point up 10.5 pct for year through April -letter

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - Daniel Loeb’s flagship hedge fund gained 1.4 percent in April, pushing returns to 10.5 percent for the year, according to an investor note reviewed by Reuters.

The broader stock market gained 1.9 percent in April and has risen 12.7 percent for the year.

Loeb is one of the secretive $2.25 trillion hedge fund industry’s best known managers, with recent performance far outpacing many of his competitors. He is to speak at the annual SALT conference, one of the industry’s biggest gatherings, this week in Las Vegas.

Loeb’s Third Point Offshore fund was helped by bets on Yahoo Inc. and Greek government bonds in April, according to the note. Other winning trades included a Japan macro position, insurance company American International Group and Japan Tobacco.

Investments in gold and Brazilian state-owned lender Banco do Brasil SA were two of the fund’s losing positions. Two short positions, in which Loeb thought the value of the shares would fall, also lost money.

The New York-based fund’s biggest positions as of April 30 were Yahoo, Virgin Media, American International Group, International Paper, and Ally Financial.