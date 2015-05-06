FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Third Point's Loeb not pushing for Yum! to split off China business
May 6, 2015 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

Third Point's Loeb not pushing for Yum! to split off China business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS, May 6 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb said on Wednesday that he sees room for restaurant chain company Yum! Brands to potentially split off its China business but said he is not pushing for that now.

“Yum! is not an activist play from our perspective,” Loeb said at the SkyBridge Alternatives Conference, less than a week after telling investors that his $17.5 billion hedge fund Third Point LLC had taken a significant position in the stock.

He said he sees “enormous” upside for the stock, without giving a price target. “Suffice it to say we don’t put $1 billion to work without (seeing a lot of upside).” (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

