#Corrections News
January 18, 2016 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Northill Capital buys into Danish credit manager Capital Four

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure in second paragraph to $30 billion from 30 billion euros)

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British asset manager Northill Capital has agreed to buy a majority stake in Danish high-yield credit fund firm Capital Four Holding A/S for an undisclosed sum, it said on Monday.

Capital Four, based in Copenhagen, manages about 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion), while Northill owns stakes in a portfolio of businesses with a combined $30 billion in assets, it said.

Northill said it will take a 60 percent stake in Capital Four, with the rest largely held by existing partners Sandro Naf, Torben Skodeberg and Henrik Ostergaard.

Founded in 2007, Capital Four is the largest independent high-yield investment manager in Europe and invests in assets including high-yield credit, leveraged loans and direct lending across various strategies, mostly for institutional investors. ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
