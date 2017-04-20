FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British hedge fund Man Group says Q1 assets up 10 pct
April 20, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 4 months ago

British hedge fund Man Group says Q1 assets up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - British hedge fund firm Man Group said on Thursday that net inflows, positive market moves and flows related to a recent acquisition helped funds under management rise 10 percent in the first quarter.

Total assets under management at the end of March were $88.7 billion, up from $80.9 billion at the end of December, the world's largest listed hedge fund said in a statement.

"We came into the year with a good pipeline of interest from clients, and that has resulted in net inflows of $3 billion in the first three months," said Luke Ellis, Man Group Chief Executive. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)

