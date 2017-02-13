UPDATE 4-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
NEW YORK Feb 13 Mick McGuire, founder of activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, told CNBC on Monday that Deckers Outdoor Corp had made capital allocation missteps and showed a lack of discipline around costs.
"Deckers is...a business with a great brand, generates a lot of cash flow and actually trades at one of its lowest valuations in its history, but they've made some very critical missteps around capital allocation and really a lack of discipline around costs and returns on capital," McGuire told the cable television network.
Deckers was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by Grant McCool)
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.