Massachusetts pension fund pulled money out of hedge fund Brevan Howard

BOSTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Massachusetts state pension fund, which invests roughly $5 billion in hedge funds, has pulled money out of Brevan Howard, one of the industry's most prominent firms, a spokesman for the pension fund confirmed on Tuesday.

The $62.7 billion pension fund has been invested with Brevan Howard since November 2011. The spokesman declined to say how much the pension fund had invested with Brevan Howard or when it first asked to get its money back. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)