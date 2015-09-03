Ainslie's Maverick Capital hedge fund off in August, up for year

BOSTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Lee Ainslie’s hedge fund Maverick Capital lost 1.2 percent last month, performing far better than the broader stock market and still boasting a double-digit gain for the year, an investor source said on Thursday.

The $9 billion fund, which mainly picks stocks, has returned 20.5 percent since January. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was roiled by fears about slowing growth in China last month and ended the month off 6 percent, leaving it down nearly 5 percent for the year.