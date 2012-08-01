Moore Capital to return $2 billion to investors -letter

BOSTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hedge fund industry titan Louis Moore Bacon plans to shrink his flagship portfolio and return $2 billion to his investors.

In a letter, portions of which were seen by Reuters, Bacon told investors that current market conditions make it more difficult to manage huge sums of money. He will send back about one quarter of the $8 billion flagship fund’s assets.

The Moore Global Investments is a so-called global macro fund that makes big bets on currencies, interest rates and other securities. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss)