FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Narula's flagship fund ends up 0.53 pct, Rising Rates fund gains
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

Narula's flagship fund ends up 0.53 pct, Rising Rates fund gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Deepak Narula, one of the hedge fund industry’s best known mortgage bond traders, told clients his flagship Mortgage Opportunities Fund ended the year up 0.53 percent, recovering from double-digit losses in the second quarter.

“After a dismal second quarter the fund was up nearly 10 percent in the second half of 2013 to finish the year in the black at +0.53 percent,” he told clients in a letter dated Jan. 24 and seen by Reuters. The fund managed $1.23 billion in assets.

The firm’s Rising Rates Fund, launched in May, performed much better as interest rates increased and refinancing activity slowed. It ended the year with a 20.11 percent gain. Its assets nearly doubled to $322 million on Jan. 1, 2014 from $169 million on Oct. 1, 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.