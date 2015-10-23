Omega says August selloff in US shares does not mark end of bull market

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Leon Cooperman and Steven Einhorn’s Omega Advisors told investors the bull market in U.S. shares was intact and that equities should generate a mid-to-high single-digit annual total return despite August’s market turmoil.

In a letter to investors dated Oct. 17 and seen by Reuters on Friday, Cooperman and Einhorn said it would take time to restore investor confidence in U.S. shares after the volatility and forced selling that drove stocks down 10 percent over five sessions near the end of August.

Omega said investor sentiment should improve if the market sees stability in Chinese economic data and in oil and commodity prices, a narrowing in corporate and high-yield spreads, clarity by the Federal Reserve on interest rates, and rising U.S. Treasury yields and increased quantitative easing from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)