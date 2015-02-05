FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong hedge fund Ortus readies FX fund for mid-March launch
February 5, 2015

Hong Kong hedge fund Ortus readies FX fund for mid-March launch

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based hedge fund firm Ortus Capital Management, which manages about $1 billion, is preparing to launch a new fund in mid-March to bet on 28 global currencies, it said in a letter to investors seen by Reuters.

The Ko-Zhou Fundamental FX Fund will identify “currency cycles driven by fundamental forces” and bet on the currencies of the top-10 major countries as well as those in Asia and Latin America, the firm told investors.

Ortus did not immediately respond to an email and calls by Reuters. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

