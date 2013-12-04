Hedge fund Passport Capital gains with Asian internet stocks

BOSTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Booming Asian internet stocks have fueled Passport Capital’s double-digit gains this year at a time when many hedge funds have delivered only modest returns.

The San Francisco-based based hedge fund, which invests $3.1 billion for clients, has returned 18.3 percent in 2013, after gaining 2.4 percent last month, an investor with the fund said on Wednesday.

The average hedge fund has gained only about 6 percent this year, according to industry data, falling far behind the 25 percent rise posted by the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

Hedge funds’ generally lackluster returns coupled with their high fees have raised questions among their wealthy investors about how effective these investment pools have been.

But Passport, best remembered for its 219 percent gain in 2007 just before the financial crisis, has set its sights abroad, stocking its flagship Global Strategy fund with picks from China and Saudi Arabia.

Chinese real estate internet portal Soufun Holdings , one of Passport’s biggest holdings, has surged 196 percent this year, having gotten a boost early this week when it announced plans to launch a financial services platform later this month.

Anti-virus software company Qihoo 360 Technology Co , another one of Passport’s big holdings, climbed 190 pct this year. And Saudi Arabian telecommunications company Etihad Etisalat also added gains.

Similarly, short positions in gold, copper and other mining stocks have helped the fund this year, the investor said.

A spokeswoman for the fund declined to comment.

John Burbank, who founded Passport more than a dozen years ago and is often seen at industry conferences in his trademark khaki pants and a fleece vest, has been hedging against a drop in gold prices all year.

Up until this year gold had been a sure-fire bet for many managers as an inflation hedge and safe haven investment, but many managers have now suffered big losses as prices have tumbled. The SPDR Gold Trust ETF, for example, has lost 26 percent this year.

Passport has shorted the Vanguard Emerging Market ETF and the Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF, according to the investor.

Passport is not the only San Francisco-based fund that extended its gains in November. Mick McGuire’s $2.5 billion Marcato Capital Management, which counts Blackstone Group among its investors and lists Lear Corp as its biggest investment, told clients that its international fund gained 2.4 percent in November, leaving it up 23.6 percent for the year.

Other fund managers, including Bill Ackman, Dan Loeb and David Einhorn have also released their numbers which also showed double digit gains and Loeb delivering the best returns.