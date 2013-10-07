FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paulson's biggest hedge funds extend gains in September -source
Sections
Featured
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2013 / 3:49 PM / 4 years ago

Paulson's biggest hedge funds extend gains in September -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager John Paulson, who made billions on the housing market and gold a few years ago, extended this year’s gains in September, when his biggest portfolios were all up, leaving them with double-digit gains for the year, a person familiar with the numbers said on Monday.

Paulson & Co’s Recovery Fund gained 4.2 percent and is up 37.8 percent for the year, while the Advantage Fund, which had suffered heavy losses in the last year, inched up 0.9 percent in September and is up 11 percent for the year, according to the person, who is not permitted to speak about the private funds publicly.

The average hedge fund is up about 4.5 percent, research firm Hedge Fund Research reported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.