Paulson Advantage Plus fund down 24 percent in 2014-sources
January 12, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

Paulson Advantage Plus fund down 24 percent in 2014-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Outside investors in hedge fund manager John Paulson’s Advantage Plus Fund lost 24 percent last year while investors in its sister portfolio Advantage Fund lost 19 percent, two people familiar with the numbers said on Monday.

Paulson’s $18 billion hedge fund Paulson & Co. has two share classes for its Advantage funds; the restricted share class reserved primarily for Paulson & Co insiders and the unrestricted share class which is available to outside investors. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

