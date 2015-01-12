UPDATE 1-Paulson Advantage Plus fund down 24 percent in 2014-sources

(Adds details on Paulson funds)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Outside investors in hedge fund manager John Paulson’s Advantage Plus Fund lost 24 percent last year while investors in its sister portfolio Advantage Fund lost 19 percent, two people familiar with the numbers said on Monday.

Paulson’s $18 billion hedge fund Paulson & Co. has two share classes for its Advantage funds; the restricted share class reserved primarily for Paulson & Co insiders and the unrestricted share class which is available to outside investors.

The restricted share class did not include Alibaba stock while the unrestricted share class did include the Chinese Internet giant which went public late last year.

For Paulson, whose investments have been closely followed ever since he earned billions with winning bets against the housing market in 2007 and on gold in 2010, 2014 was a tough year that failed to keep pace with strong returns in 2013.

The firm’s best performer, its flagship Paulson Partners fund, ended up 0.8 percent.

A scuttled merger between Shire and AbbVie hurt Paulson’s portfolio in October. Many other hedge funds also suffered losses on the same deal, including Mason Capital, a $9 billion fund, which lost 12 percent last year.

Paulson funds were also hurt when a U.S. judge threw out a lawsuit filed by shareholders of mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prevent the U.S. government from seizing most of the companies’ profits.

The Advantage funds had a rocky 2011 and 2012 but roared back in 2013 with double digit gains that handily beat the average hedge fund’s gain. The cumulative two-year return for the Advantage Fund, including 2013 and 2014, is 8 percent while the cumulative return for the Advantage Plus fund is 0.13 percent.

The average hedge fund gained 3.7 percent last year, lagging far behind the Standard & Poor’s 500 13.6 percent gain.

While it was a tough year for many stock picking hedge funds, managers who rely on computer models to make bets fared better. Former Goldman Sachs manager Mark Carhart’s $2 billion Kepos Capital gained 22 percent.

Also Neil Chriss’ $3.2 billion Hutchin Hill gained 10 percent while Jim Litinsky’s $2.3 billion JHL Capital gained 11.6 percent and $1.6 billion Three Bays Capital was up 13 percent. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Andrew Hay)