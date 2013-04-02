FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US judge dismisses suit against Paulson & Co over Sino-Forest bet
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

US judge dismisses suit against Paulson & Co over Sino-Forest bet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, April 2 (Reuters) - John Paulson scored a legal victory when a U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that charged the hedge fund manager had failed to properly research an investment in Sino-Forest Corp that cost his fund millions in losses.

An amended order was entered on March 31, 2013, granting Paulson’s motion to dismiss the case, court papers show.

Hugh Culverhouse, whose family had once owned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team, sued Paulson a year ago over the Sino-Forest investment, one of the hedge fund’s most prominent losses.

The judge ruled that Culverhouse did not have the standing to sue and claim a fiduciary relationship with Paulson.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.