John Paulson's hedge funds suffer losses in August -source
September 10, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

John Paulson's hedge funds suffer losses in August -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor John Paulson’s biggest hedge fund portfolios fell in August when many of his stock picks were pushed lower during the global markets sell-off, according to a source who has seen the numbers.

The firm’s flagship Paulson Partners portfolio dropped 4.2 percent during the month but remains up for the year-to-date period with a 6.52 percent gain.

The Paulson Advantage Fund, once a favorite with wealthy individual investors, lost 4.9 percent last month, leaving the fund down 3.6 percent for the year.

The firm’s biggest losses were notched by its Special Situations fund, a portfolio originally launched to bet on a recovering economy, where the fund lost 8.35 percent in August, leaving it off 11.6 percent for the year.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese

