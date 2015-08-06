FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS closes feeder fund into Paulson Advantage portfolio - sources
August 6, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

UBS closes feeder fund into Paulson Advantage portfolio - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - UBS AG shut down a feeder fund that provided wealthy clients access to billionaire investor John Paulson’s Advantage fund due to the high cost of operating that portfolio, two sources said on Thursday.

The bank shut down the feeder fund on July 31, the sources said. But UBS clients would still have a way into the $2.8 billion Advantage fund or the Paulson Partners fund through a separate “UBS share class,” one of the sources said.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Richard Valdmanis

