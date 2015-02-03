FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's West Midlands pension fund exiting hedge fund allocations
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

UK's West Midlands pension fund exiting hedge fund allocations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - UK’s West Midlands pension fund is in the process of exiting its hedge fund allocations of just over 200 million pounds ($301.8 million), becoming the latest institution to end the use of these relatively expensive and complex products.

“The funds are to be allocated to other asset classes in which the Fund invests, especially those areas where we are under-allocated,” the pension fund told Reuters in an e-mail.

The pension fund, which managed more than 10 billion pounds at the end of March last year, gave no reason for the exit. ($1 = 0.6627 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
