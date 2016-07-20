Platinum Partners hires monitor for hedge fund liquidation - investor letter

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Platinum Partners, the hedge fund firm that was raided by federal agents in June, has appointed an independent monitor to oversee the liquidation of its main funds, according to a letter sent to investors Wednesday.

Bart Schwartz of Guidepost Solutions will "assist...with the development and implementation of a plan for the orderly liquidation of the Funds under management," according to the letter.

Schwartz will also "report to the SEC at least monthly as to the status of our engagement, the consummation of any sale transactions, and the identification of any actual or potential violations of federal securities law, if any, which may come to our attention during the course of our oversight," according to the letter. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)