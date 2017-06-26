NEW YORK The man in charge of unwinding a large
portion of the assets held by hedge fund firm Platinum Partners
wants to resign after disagreements with U.S. securities
regulators about its liquidation, according to a court filing.
Bart Schwartz, chairman of professional monitoring firm
Guidepost Solutions LLC, was appointed by the government as a
receiver for two of Platinum's three hedge funds after
prosecutors in December accused leaders of the firm of running a
more than $1 billion fraud. The six men pleaded not guilty to
criminal and civil charges.
However, Schwartz and U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission staff working on the case have "differing views" on
how best to liquidate Platinum's portfolio, according to a
letter he sent on Friday to Brooklyn federal court Chief Judge
Dora Irizarry, announcing his intention to resign as Platinum's
receiver.
Irizarry would need to approve his resignation.
Schwartz has been trying to unwind roughly 100 complicated
and difficult-to-sell investments, aiming to potentially return
hundreds of millions of dollars to investors and creditors.
Putting more money into some of the investments could boost
their value over the long term, allowing for higher redemptions,
Schwartz wrote.
However, SEC employees believe the underlying companies are
too risky to put more money into, and want to sell the assets as
quickly as possible to minimize costs, he said.
SEC staffers are concerned about Schwartz’s relationship
with an unnamed law firm that is now a debtor to the Platinum
estate, according to the letter. However, Schwartz, a former
federal prosecutor, said it was not an issue.
"My prior involvement with this firm did not have any effect
on my actions as receiver nor did it negatively affect my
ability to attempt to recover assets," he wrote.
Spokesmen for Schwartz and the SEC declined to comment.
The SEC has already consented to his resignation and plans
to suggest a new receiver if Irizarry approves the change.
Platinum was the subject of a Reuters investigation
published in April 2016 that highlighted its many complicated
and illiquid investments in controversial companies. (reut.rs/2sJ4OPU)
An April status report said that the assets under Schwartz's
purview were worth more than $600 million. That number, however,
was based on calculations by Platinum's own staff and the
December charges involved inflating asset values.
The receiver, with the help of an outside expert, has been
independently assessing the value of the Platinum Partners
Credit Opportunities Fund and the Platinum Partners Liquid
Opportunity Fund. In February, Schwartz found there had not been
a "major shift" from Platinum's estimates of the portfolio's
value since an initial review following his appointment in
December.
Platinum's largest group of funds, Platinum Partners Value
Arbitrage, is being wound down under the supervision of a Cayman
Islands-based liquidator. Platinum represented the gross value
of its funds to be $1.7 billion at the time of the criminal
charges.