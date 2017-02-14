GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
NEW YORK Feb 14 Premium Point Investments LP is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a letter sent to clients of the New York-based investment firm.
The probe concerns the valuation of structured products and other assets held by its funds, according to the letter sent Feb. 9 that was seen by Reuters.
A spokesman for Premium Point did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for the SEC declined to comment. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SANTIAGO/ANTOFAGASTA, Feb 15 Workers at the world's largest copper mine in Chile are digging in for a long strike, emboldened by new labor laws that are likely to result in tough wage negotiations in the industry in 2017 in one of Latin America's most free-market economies.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.