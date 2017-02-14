NEW YORK Feb 14 Premium Point Investments LP is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a letter sent to clients of the New York-based investment firm.

The probe concerns the valuation of structured products and other assets held by its funds, according to the letter sent Feb. 9 that was seen by Reuters.

A spokesman for Premium Point did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for the SEC declined to comment. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)