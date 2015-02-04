FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund Harness, run by ex-Fortress exec Peress, loses 8.8 pct in Jan
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge fund Harness, run by ex-Fortress exec Peress, loses 8.8 pct in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Harness Macro Currency Strategy, a hedge fund started by former Fortress Investment Group portfolio manager Philippe Peress, lost 8.8 percent in January, according to a letter from the fund to investors seen by Reuters.

The fund, which manages more than $750 million and in which Brevan Howard Investment Holdings Ltd has a stake, did not disclose the exact reason for the loss but the newsletter showed investments in Europe contributed the most to the decline.

The second largest monthly loss for the hedge fund since its launch in 2009 came in a month when several large macro hedge fund managers were caught out by the Swiss National Bank’s surprise decision to removed a cap on the franc.

Harness did not provide immediate comment on the fund’s performance. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
