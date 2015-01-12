FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Small U.S. hedge funds outpace bigger rivals in 2014
#Funds News
January 12, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Small U.S. hedge funds outpace bigger rivals in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Several small U.S. hedge funds
outperformed the pack in 2014 with double-digit returns,
including some with quantitative and multi-strategy approaches.
    Data from Hedge Fund Research showed the average fund
gaining only 3.6 percent last year, while the Standard & Poor's
500 Index gained 13.7 percent.
    Below is a table showing some newly reported hedge fund
returns for the year 2014, based on information from sources
with knowledge of the funds' performances:
 
 FUND NAME             SIZE OF FUND $BLN    RETURN PCT
 Kepos Capital         2                    22
 Hutchin Hill          3.2                  10
 JHL Capital           2.3                  11.6
 Three Bays Capital    1.6                  13
 Kerrisdale Capital    0.3                  15
 

 (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
