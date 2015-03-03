Jana Partners up 6.7 pct in Feb., gains 1.8 percent YTD -source

BOSTON, March 3 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Jana Partners reported a 6.7 percent gain in its flagship fund last month after losing 4.6 percent in January, leaving it up 1.8 percent for the year to date, an investor in the fund said on Tuesday.

Several big hedge funds had a rebound last month thanks to a rising stock market which helped erase some losses sustained in January.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital rose 3.4 percent in February, leaving it up 0.8 percent for the year, an investor said. William Ackman whose Pershing Square Capital Management was up in January, gained 5.6 percent in the first three weeks of February.